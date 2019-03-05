Le Bonheur to expand Heart Institute

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 4, 2019 at 7:49 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 9:32 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (KAIT) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital announced Monday they plan to expand their Heart Institute.

According to a press release, the two-story expansion will cost $37.6 million and will create a 31-bed dedicated Cardiovascular Unit.

The hospital also announced its plans to install a new MRI-guided hybrid catheterization lab.

Due to this, the hospital will expand westward to the corner of Poplar Avenue and Dunlap Street.

Since 2015, the Heart Institute has grown 15% while adding 19 new cardiologists to handle patient growth.

