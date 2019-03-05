Lyon College women’s basketball rack up AMC awards

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Five Lyon College women’s basketball players – Madison Riley, Liz Henderson, Samantha French, Ali Tucker and Katie Turner – earned All-American Midwest Conference accolades on Monday night, led by Riley’s first-team selection. It is the second-straight year Riley has earned first-team all-conference honors.
Riley paced the Scots offensively with a team-high 14.6 points per game this season. Her 147 assists this season led the Scots, while she ranked 14th in the NAIA. She also ranked in the top 20 in the NAIA in assists per game with a 4.7 average. Both marks led the AMC this season. She posted two double-doubles this season. Her 51 steals and 112 made free throws also topped the Scots this season. Riley became the Scots' all-time career assist leader and became the 18th player in program history to join the 1,000-Point Club. She was named as the AMC Women's Basketball Player of the Week once this season.
Henderson landed on the second team for the second-straight year after averaging 12.7 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game. Both marks finished second for the Scots. Her 66 three-point field goals made and three-point field goal percentage of 44.3-percent also finished second-best for the Scots. Her three-point field goal percentage ranked sixth in the NAIA and third in the AMC. She recorded three double-doubles during the season. Henderson became the 19th player to join the 1,000-Point Club in Lyon College women's basketball history earlier this season.
French earned third-team honors after being named as an honorable mention last season. French averaged 12.3 points per game to go along with a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. French recorded a team-high seven double-doubles during the season, including a 25-point, 10-rebound game in the Scots' 65-56 upset win over No. 1-nationally ranked Freed-Hardeman on Jan. 22. She was named as the AMC Women's Basketball Player of the Week twice and the NAIA's Women's Basketball Player of the Week once.
Tucker once again finished as the top three-point threat for the Scots this season as she led the team with 79 made three-point field goals to go along with a team-best three-point field goal percentage of 44.9-percent. Her three-point field goal percentage ranked third in the NAIA and second in the AMC. She finished third in the conference in three-point field goals made and three-point field goals made per game (2.55). Tucker averaged 10.3 points per game this season and became the 20th player to join the 1,000-Point Club in program history. She also became the Scots' all-time leader in career three-point field goals made. This is the third year in a row that Tucker has been named as an honorable mention.
Turner had a fine start to her career in a Scots' uniform and landed on the AMC All-Freshman Team. Turner averaged 9.7 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game. She recorded two double-doubles during the season. Turner scored a season-high 20 points on Feb. 2, in the Scots' 86-64 win at Missouri Baptist.
Freed-Hardeman earned the Player of the Year, the Coach of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. Sandrea Sylman was named as the Player of the Year, Dale Neal was named as the Coach of the Year, while Haylee Croom was recognized as the Defensive Player of the Year. William Woods' Kasey Hazell was named as the Freshman of the Year, while Park's Sarah Lamp was named as the Newcomer of the Year.
The Scots will look to receive an at-large bid for the NAIA Women's Basketball Division I Championship when the national office releases the bracket on Wednesday at 5 p.m. via Facebook Live. The video for the bracket reveal can be found on the NAIA Facebook page. For more information on the bracket reveal, click here.
First-Team All-Conference
Morgan Brandt, Columbia
Jordan Alford, Columbia
Sandrea Sylman, Freed-Hardeman
Haylee Croom, Freed-Hardeman
Brianna Mueller, Lindenwood-Belleville
Madison Riley, Lyon
Second-Team All-Conference
Raegan Wieser, Columbia
Carrie Hatchel, Freed-Hardeman
Liz Henderson, Lyon
Kaycee Gerald, William Woods
Blessing Samuel, Williams Baptist
Third-Team All-Conference
Alexis Augustus, Central Baptist
Ashlee Marlatt, Columbia
Jay'La Davis, Harris-Stowe
Samantha French, Lyon
Peyton Greenlee, William Woods
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Holly Allen, Central Baptist
Hailey Erdman, Lindenwood-Belleville
Ali Tucker, Lyon
Kadesha Cooper, Missouri Baptist
Sarah Lamp, Park
Allison Dewald, St. Louis Pharmacy
Morgan Rose, St. Louis Pharmacy
Chalee Britt, Stephens
Kate Junkersfeld, Williams Baptist
All-Defensive Team
Morgan Brandt, Columbia
Ashlee Marlatt, Columbia
Sandrea Sylman, Freed-Hardeman
Haylee Croom, Freed-Hardeman
Teara Walker, Williams Baptist
All-Freshman Team
Chynia Brooks, Freed-Hardeman
Allison Daca, Lindenwood-Belleville
Katie Turner, Lyon
Michon Forrest, St. Louis Pharmacy
Kasey Hazell, William Woods
Player of the Year: Sandrea Sylman, Freed-Hardeman
Coach of the Year: Dale Neal, Freed-Hardeman
Defensive Player of the Year: Haylee Croom, Freed-Hardeman
Freshman of the Year: Kasey Hazell, William Woods
Newcomer of the Year: Sarah Lamp, Park