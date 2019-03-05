Lyon College women’s basketball rack up AMC awards

Tucker once again finished as the top three-point threat for the Scots this season as she led the team with 79 made three-point field goals to go along with a team-best three-point field goal percentage of 44.9-percent. Her three-point field goal percentage ranked third in the NAIA and second in the AMC. She finished third in the conference in three-point field goals made and three-point field goals made per game (2.55). Tucker averaged 10.3 points per game this season and became the 20th player to join the 1,000-Point Club in program history. She also became the Scots' all-time leader in career three-point field goals made. This is the third year in a row that Tucker has been named as an honorable mention.