Man arrested for aggravated assault and kidnapping

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A man appeared in court Monday following an incident at Arkansas State University over the weekend.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a male victim went to University Police Department at Arkansas State University on Sunday, March 3 after he said he was beaten up.
He stated a woman named Drusyla Wilson called him saying she wanted to talk.
When he arrived at her apartment on campus, Wilson’s ex-boyfriend David Allen Rojas was waiting on him.
The court document said the victim left the apartment immediately with Rojas following him.
Rojas then talked him into coming back to the apartment, where he locked him inside and told him “you don’t understand, but you will after this a** whooping.”
The victim said Rojas locked the door so he couldn’t leave, struck him in the face and threw him to the ground.
The report said he then began to strangle him from behind with his knees in his back and continued striking him.
The victim said he thought he was going to be killed.
He said when he was finally allowed to leave, he ran to his car and contacted a friend and the authorities.
Officers arrived at the address and contacted Rojas early Monday morning, and drops of suspected blood were discovered on the floor.
The affidavit said Rojas tried to destroy the evidence with his feet before officers could collect it but was restrained.
Wilson admitted to authorities that she had called the victim and didn’t warn him of Rojas presence or that he was waiting on him.
Rojas appeared before Judge David Boling Monday and charged Rojas with aggravated robbery, kidnapping or false imprisonment in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence to obstruct prosecution.
His bond was set at $35,000 and his next court date is April 19 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.