Measles, mumps and rubella vaccine not linked to autism, study says

(CNN) - A new study finds the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine does not raise the risk of autism, and it does not trigger autism in kids who are at risk of it.
Those are the conclusions of a study of more than 650,000 children in Denmark, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday.
The lead researcher said the idea that vaccines cause autism is still around and is getting a lot of attention on social media. He said they wanted to provide solid scientific answers on the issue.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has ranked the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite vaccine availability as a top 10 threat to global health this year.
The anti-vaccination movement has been linked back to discredited research by Andrew Wakefield that was published in 1998 and since withdrawn by The Lancet medical journal.
The UK General Medical Council removed Wakefield from the medical register in 2010 after he was found guilty of ethics charges, The Independent reported.
The U.S. has experienced more measles cases in recent years, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributed to cases brought from overseas and “further spread of measles in U.S. communities with pockets of unvaccinated people.”
Currently, a measles outbreak is ongoing with 206 cases reported in 11 states as of Feb. 28, the CDC reported. See the full list here.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are discussing the growing health threat.
