Missouri Girl Scouts selling cookies receive counterfeit bill

WEST PLAINS, MO (KAIT/KY3) - Girl Scout cookie season is a sweet time of year but one person made it sour for a Missouri troop.
As Springfield television station KY3 reports, West Plains Troop 71883 and their troop leader Darcy Campbell were selling their cookies at Walmart on Friday, Feb. 22.
“It was the most we’ve sold yet this season. We sold 344 boxes that night, in four hours,” Campbell told KY3.
But Campbell thought something was off about one of the customers.
“There was a whole line of people around the table and he asked if I took a hundred and he had it crumpled up in his hand," she said. "I said yes. I can’t remember how many cookies he took. He took either two or four boxes. Which would be ten or twenty dollars worth. I gave him his change and he threw his bill on the table and walked off.”
“My first thought was, this has been through the washer a few times. Then, I was like, I don’t think this is real," Campbell continued. "Then a customer was like, let me see. So there were several customers that put their hands on it that night. They were all like, you need to call the police so I did.”
The bill was confirmed to be counterfeit.
Campbell said it taught the troop a tough lesson but it didn’t hurt the girls’ spirits.
Meanwhile, police continue to investigate. Walmart is reviewing the footage to try to identify the person involved.
