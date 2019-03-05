Neighbors concerned after 17-year-old found dead in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT/WREG) - After a 17-year-old was found dead and another hospitalized, residents in Blytheville are concerned after reports of people prowling through a neighborhood.
As Memphis television station WREG reports, Blytheville Police received a call from people living off of Evergreen.
They told officers that they saw people with guns in the back of homes.
Just a few minutes later, police received a second call that someone had been shot while trying to break into a home off of Summit, which is adjacent to Evergreen.
Upon arrival, detectives found two 17-year-olds shot. One was taken to a local hospital, while the other was pronounced dead on the scene.
Elmer Green told WREG about the moments he heard rapid gunfire from his home. The shots rang out while several residents were in church.
“It’s terrible. It hurts,” Green said. “We’ve been broken into. It was very sad to know that someone was in our house.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.
