Nursing home neighbors living long, healthy lives

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro is the home for two women both over 100-years-old.
Mary McMillan turn 104 in February.
Her neighbor down the hall, Madileen Doak, isn’t far behind.
She's 102-years-old and will celebrate her 103rd Birthday in May.
Both women are devout Christians and are First Baptist Church members.
They say the key to a long and healthy life is to keep Christ number one.
Even though they lived different lives, their faith is a shared bond.
