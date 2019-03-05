Nursing home neighbors living long, healthy lives

Nursing home neighbors share the key to a long and healthy life.
March 5, 2019 at 2:34 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 2:34 PM

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -The Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center in Jonesboro is the home for two women both over 100-years-old.

Mary McMillan turn 104 in February.

Her neighbor down the hall, Madileen Doak, isn’t far behind.

She's 102-years-old and will celebrate her 103rd Birthday in May.

Both women are devout Christians and are First Baptist Church members.

They say the key to a long and healthy life is to keep Christ number one.

Even though they lived different lives, their faith is a shared bond.

