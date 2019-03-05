Razorbacks land former A&M quarterback Starkel

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Monday the Arkansas football team learned they would be gaining another quarterback to the add to the depth chart. Former Texas A&M signal caller Nick Starkel announced via Twitter that he would be headed to Fayetteville.
Starkel was just 15-22 for 169 yards and a touchdown pass in four games for the Aggies in 2018. His first season in College Station in 2017, Starkel totaled nearly 1,800 yards passing and 14 touchdown passes.
He will be eligible to play immediately during the 2019 season.
