Sex offender volunteered in police-run youth mentoring program

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) - A level three sex offender is facing felony charges after police said he was volunteering for a youth mentoring program that is operated by Little Rock police.
Little Rock television station KARK reports that Earl Williams, 64, volunteered over the last six years with the OK Program, also known as “Our Kids”, which is implemented by Little Rock and is run by police officers.
According to court records, Williams served time on a 2002 rape conviction.
He is classified as a level three sex offender, meaning “high risk”.
Williams was booked into the Pulaski County jail on Feb. 22.
He faces two felony charges of being an offender and working with children and being an offender on a school campus.
Judge Marion Humphrey serves as the Chair of the OK Program Little Rock Chapter and is a friend of Williams.
"He’s concerned about these kids in our community,” Humphrey said. "His heart is in working with these kids and helping them, motivating them, steering them in a different direction. "
Judge Humphrey said there have been no reports of misconduct from Williams during his time with the program, but he has stepped away from the program.
