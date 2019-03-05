Students learn political process at state Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - Students from all over Arkansas were at the Arkansas State Capitol to learn about the political process.
Vice President of Speech Language from Jonesboro Shelly Keller said they were at the State Capitol Tuesday for the Arkansas Speech Language Association Student Advocacy Day with students from Arkansas State University, University of Arkansas, and Harding University to introduce them to advocacy groups.
“It’s extremely important for students to be here today so they can see when they get into the workforce what it’s going to take to help advocate for the students, patients, and the children that they treat on a daily basis," Keller said,
Graduate student at Arkansas State University and President of National Student Speech Language Hearing Association Ryann Collins said it’s important for students to understand the political process.
“And so to be able to be here talk to representatives, see the process is one step closer to really understanding how we can be an active change, how we can help processes along," Collins said. "So that more people can receive services, as well that the quality of our services is up to par with what they need.”
Collins was with a number of students that were in meetings including public education and public health.
They met with lobbyists and some representatives to understand how bills get passed and how committees work to learn the legislative process and how it impacts their future career.
