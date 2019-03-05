Tip a Hero benefits local Special Olympics

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Some in Region 8 got the chance to enjoy a great meal and give back to an even better cause Monday night.
The annual Tip a Hero event was held at Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday.
It’s an event that Special Olympics Arkansas partners with Colton’s restaurants all across the state.
Local law enforcement and first responders helped take orders, refill drinks and serve food.
Theresa Book, Special Olympics Arkansas NEA Field Rep., said it’s something the athletes are excited for every year.
“A lot of our athletes come in and they love getting to see the law enforcement officers work for us and just coming back together after events and activities and just getting to see each other,” Book said.
All the tips they made throughout the night went straight to our local Special Olympics Area 7.
Book said the event is a great way for the athletes and our local heroes to get involved with the public.
“I just had one customer come in and tell me that this is one of her favorite events of the year,” Book said. “She has a niece with Down Syndrome and she said I love getting to see what goes on from our local community to support our athletes and our families.”
Book said there wasn’t a specific money goal for the event, just as much as anyone was willing to give would help.
The next event for our Special Olympic athletes is track and field on April 4 at Jonesboro High School.
The money raised at Tip a Hero helps fund that event and the upcoming summer games.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.