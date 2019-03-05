Tragic loss inspires hope through education

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -Members of a university are honoring one of its alumni.
Botham Jean was killed on Sept. 6, 2018 at his home in Dallas, TX.
Harding University, in cooperation with PwC, formally known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Jean’s family, has established the Botham Jean Memorial Scholarship Fund.
University President Dr. Bruce McLarty said there was an outpouring of people who wanted to do something in his honor.
“The tragic death of Botham Jean has been the most defining event of this school year,” Dr. McLarty said. “He was so widely known and deeply loved that the announcement that he had been killed profoundly shook our entire campus. Since the moment we received the tragic news, there has been a strong desire across the university to honor Botham. A memorial scholarship in Botham’s honor is a perfect example of good coming from something evil and hope emerging from deep loss.”
Jean was a Harding graduate and risk assurance associate with PwC.
During his time as a student, he was a member of Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the Rock House campus ministry, and a leader in Sub T-16 men’s social club.
He was also a huge advocate for his native country.
“During Botham’s short life, he was vociferous in community outreach in his native country of St. Lucia,” said a family representative. “He led several mission teams from Harding University to visit poor and vulnerable institutions and communities in St. Lucia. This scholarship is created by his family and is aimed at honoring his life and enhancing his legacy to even greater heights.”
It is for this reason, preference will be given to students from the Caribbean.
Full time students enrolled at Harding who excel in academic performance, leadership, diligence, demonstrate capability, and financial need are eligible for the scholarship.
“This scholarship is going to help many students just like Botham to attend Harding and prepare themselves for great career success and even greater kingdom impact,” said McLarty.
For more information about donating to the Botham Jean Scholarship Fund, contact the Office of University Advancement at 501-279-4312 or by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.