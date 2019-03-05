Tragic loss inspires hope through education

“The tragic death of Botham Jean has been the most defining event of this school year,” Dr. McLarty said. “He was so widely known and deeply loved that the announcement that he had been killed profoundly shook our entire campus. Since the moment we received the tragic news, there has been a strong desire across the university to honor Botham. A memorial scholarship in Botham’s honor is a perfect example of good coming from something evil and hope emerging from deep loss.”