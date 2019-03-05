Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 5, 2019 at 8:34 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 8:34 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAIT/NBC News) - People from around the world are helping a World War II veteran celebrate his 100th birthday.

Joe Cuba lives at an assisted living community in Wichita Falls, Texas.

He recently went viral after sharing a photo of himself, holding a poster which asked people to send 100 cards for his 100th birthday.

So far, he’s received more than 50,000 cards and counting.

On Saturday, a birthday celebration was held in Cuba’s honor.

The mayor stopped by to wish him well, and even declared March 2 Joe Cuba Day in Wichita Falls.

Texas State Senator Pat Fallon brought a flag flown over the State Capitol and a card signed by all the members of the State Senate and the Lt. Governor.

