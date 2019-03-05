Tuesday’s GMR8 Foxhole with Trey & Jim

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAIT/NBC News) - People from around the world are helping a World War II veteran celebrate his 100th birthday.
Joe Cuba lives at an assisted living community in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He recently went viral after sharing a photo of himself, holding a poster which asked people to send 100 cards for his 100th birthday.
So far, he’s received more than 50,000 cards and counting.
On Saturday, a birthday celebration was held in Cuba’s honor.
The mayor stopped by to wish him well, and even declared March 2 Joe Cuba Day in Wichita Falls.
Texas State Senator Pat Fallon brought a flag flown over the State Capitol and a card signed by all the members of the State Senate and the Lt. Governor.
Click here to read more.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.