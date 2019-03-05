Williams Baptist women’s hoops members earn conference honors

Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
Walnut Ridge, Ark. - Eight players from the Williams Baptist University Lady Eagles basketball team earned honors as the American Midwest Conference announced its 2018-19 end of season awards Monday night.
Blessing Samuel (SR/Abia,Nigeria) and Kate Junkersfeld (JR/Pocahontas, Ark.) made the all-conference list, while Teara Walker (JR/St. Louis, Mo.) earned all-defensive team. Meanwhile, Junkersfeld and Samuel joined Kelsey Abney (SO/Highland, Ark.), Melanie McKuin (JR/Dexter, Mo.), Ashlyn Ellis (SO/Pocahontas, Ark.) and Harley Thomason (FR/Cave City, Ark.) on the academic all-conference list. Finally, Katie Ferguson (SO/Jonesboro, Ark.) was named to the Champions of Character team.
Samuel was named second team All-AMC after averaging 12.63 points and 9.13 rebounds per game. She ranked 18th in the NAIA with 274 total rebounds, which placed her second in the AMC. The senior earned the honor for the second straight season. Samuel was also named to the academic team for the second straight year.
Junkersfeld was named honorable mention, her first time on the All-AMC list. She led WBU with 2.53 assists per game, while averaging 9.97 points per contest. She finished the year with 63 total steals, ranking 33rd nationally and sixth in the conference. Junkersfeld earned Academic All-AMC for the second time.
Walker led the AMC and finished ninth in the NAIA with 2.07 blocks per game. She notched 62 total blocks on her way to making the AMC's all-defensive team. The 62 blocks is a single-season school record, with records kept on the stat since 2003-04.
The Champions of Character honor, which was given to Ferguson this year, goes to the school's student-athlete who best represents the NAIA's five core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
To earn academic all-conference, a student-athlete must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 and have attended the institution for at least one full semester. It is McKuin's third academic all-conference honor, while Abney and Ellis made the team for the second straight year. It is the first time Thomason, a freshman, has earned the honor.
The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 19-11 record, and they were fifth out of 13 teams in the AMC.
For a complete list of award winners, visit http://www.amcsportsonline.com/
Follow along with Williams athletics all year long:
Instagram:@WBUEagles
Twitter:@WBUEagles
Facebook:@WBUEagles
Web:www.wbueagles.com.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.