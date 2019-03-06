AG’s office lists Top 10 consumer complaints

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The Arkansas Attorney General’s office handles thousands of consumer complaints each year, with automobile sales, repair and service financing hitting the number one spot for 2018.
According to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, her office was able to resolve 5,595 formal complaints during 2018 with automobiles bringing in nearly 20% of the complaints.
The office released its top 10 list of complaints from consumers during 2018.
They include, in order:
* Automobile sales, service financing and repair
* Sales of goods and services
* Health care
* Home repair, construction and maintenance
* Landlord/tenant and real estate
* Satellite, cable and internet service providers
* Wireless and landline telephone services
* Scams and opportunities
* Credit repairs and other financial services
* Utilities
People can also file a complaint online by going to the Attorney General’s website.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.