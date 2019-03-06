ARDOT officials hold public meeting to discuss proposed roundabout

MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) - Road changes are in the works for one Region 8 town.
But first, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is seeking the community's input.
It's at the intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 34 in Marmaduke.
ARDOT is proposing constructing a roundabout in that area.
The purpose is to improve traffic flow.
So, ARDOT held a public meeting Tuesday asking for comments.
Community members who showed up seemed to have mixed reactions, but ARDOT officials said one of the main concerns they've heard is lack of knowledge.
"We have educational material that we're going to be giving to the citizens," Public Involvement Section Head Ruby Johnson said. "We have educational roundabout videos that they can take a look at to kind of ease that level of understanding on how to navigate in a roundabout."
After the comment period ends, necessary changes may be made to ARDOT's proposed plan.
Then those plans will become final, if all goes well with a letting date of late 2020.
