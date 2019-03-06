Batesville girls preparing for first finals appearance in 27 years

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Batesville girls basketball is in the state finals for the 1st time in 27 years. The Lady Pioneers go for win number 30 and a 4A title on Thursday.
Head coach Stan Fowler is keeping things in perspective. He came back from suffering a stroke early in the season.
“I woke up one morning, and I felt a little woozy,” he said. “And I never take aspirin, that morning I took two aspirin. Then I had my stroke. It wasn’t a bad one, it didn’t mess with my motor skills. But it was bad enough that my speech was impaired a whole lot. The girls were really patient, they were sweethearts. I think that morning God whispered in my ear, take two aspirin, and I’m still around here today for it.”
Batesville faces Berryville Thursday at 5:45pm at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. The 4A State Championship will be televised on AETN
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.