Batesville girls preparing for first finals appearance in 27 years

“I woke up one morning, and I felt a little woozy,” he said. “And I never take aspirin, that morning I took two aspirin. Then I had my stroke. It wasn’t a bad one, it didn’t mess with my motor skills. But it was bad enough that my speech was impaired a whole lot. The girls were really patient, they were sweethearts. I think that morning God whispered in my ear, take two aspirin, and I’m still around here today for it.”