Bible apps provide a convenient and easy way to learn more about religion during Lent

NATIONAL (NBC/KAIT) - Lent is underway, and now apps can make it easy and convenient to delve deeper into religious studies.
The ‘E-sword lt: Bible Study to go’ app offers bibles, commentaries, dictionaries, and more.
The interface allows powerful searches, has scripture references and reading plans to help grow the user’s knowledge of the bible. The app comes with several bibles that can be accessed without a connection to the internet, once installed.
The app is $2.99 for IOS.
‘Fighter Verses’ is designed to help believers persevere in what the app developers call “the fight of faith.” It’s designed for children through adults, it develops memorization skills and comes with more than 1,000 preloaded verses. It uses unique quizzes to help users learn.
The app is $2.99 for IOS and Android.
The simply named app ‘Bible’ offers more than 1,000 bible translations in nearly 800 different languages. The user can add images, highlights, bookmarks, and public or private notes. It also features audio options as well as hundreds of plans to help users study as they see fit.
The app is free for IOS, Android, and Amazon Kindle.
