Bill suggests offering non-religious Bible study in public schools

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -A bill before the Arkansas legislature could bring Bible study in public schools that do not offer it.
Rep. Jim Dotson (R-Benton County) said 239 school districts across the state offered six Bible study courses.
The bill adds new language to the current law that requires a school district to offer courses if 15 or more students request it.
“It puts the power in the hands of the students to make the request so that if a local school district does not offer it currently,” Dotson said.
The course would be a non-religious optional elective, which would focus on the history of the Bible, including its impact on literature, art, music, culture, and politics.
Dotson said if students want this course, this should be an available option for them.
