Blytheville police investigating overnight fatal shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A woman found shot in a Blytheville home late Tuesday night has died of her injuries.
At 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a shooting reported in the 1900-block of West Ash Street.
When they arrived, Chief Ross Thompson said police found Kelvin Thomas and Priscilla Aldridge, both 37, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The two were taken to Great River Medical Center where Aldridge died.
Thomas was taken to another, undisclosed hospital for further treatment. Thompson said he is currently listed in stable condition.
Investigators are searching for “persons of interest,” including one who might possibly be related to Thomas.
Anyone with information on this shooting, should call the police department at 870-763-4411 or Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867).
This is just the latest in a series of shootings in Blytheville since the first of the year.
