City officials met with overwhelming support for community storm shelter
It's a building that could cost nearly $1 million.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 5, 2019 at 8:36 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 8:36 PM

BONO, AR (KAIT) - City officials said overwhelming support has followed their plan to apply for multiple grants.

It is funding they hope will lead to a community-wide storm shelter.

The city of Bono held a public meeting Tuesday night in hopes of getting community input about seeking funding for that shelter.

The goal is to apply for two grants, one through FEMA, and the other, a community development grant.

But citizens who attended the meeting agreed with Mayor Danny Shaw that it is necessary.

"There are so many people here in town who don't have a storm shelter at their home," Shaw said. "This would give everybody, no matter what kind of financial status they were in, a place to go to be safe."

The hope is to build the shelter big enough to serve as a community center as well.

But Mayor Shaw knows they have a long road ahead before any talks of construction can begin, not the least of which is the grant application process.

