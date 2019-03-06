City officials met with overwhelming support for community storm shelter

BONO, AR (KAIT) - City officials said overwhelming support has followed their plan to apply for multiple grants.
It is funding they hope will lead to a community-wide storm shelter.
The city of Bono held a public meeting Tuesday night in hopes of getting community input about seeking funding for that shelter.
The goal is to apply for two grants, one through FEMA, and the other, a community development grant.
It's a building that could cost nearly $1 million.
But citizens who attended the meeting agreed with Mayor Danny Shaw that it is necessary.
"There are so many people here in town who don't have a storm shelter at their home," Shaw said. "This would give everybody, no matter what kind of financial status they were in, a place to go to be safe."
The hope is to build the shelter big enough to serve as a community center as well.
But Mayor Shaw knows they have a long road ahead before any talks of construction can begin, not the least of which is the grant application process.
