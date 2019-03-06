Area school districts cancel classes due to illness

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -The Hoxie School District will be closed the rest of the week.
According to a Facebook post issued by the school, administration decided to cancel classes due to “district wide illness.”
The school will be closed Thursday and Friday, March 7-8, classifying them as AMI closure days 3 and 4.
During this time, all the buildings will be disinfected and school will resume on Monday, March 11.
Lawrence County School District also announced Wednesday it would close school Thursday and Friday.
They, too, cited “excessive illness” for the closure.
Like Hoxie, the days will be treated as AMI days. Classes will resume on Monday.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.