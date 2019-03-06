“Dream BIG for Arkansas” bills signed into law

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -Governor Asa Hutchinson signed multiple bills into law Wednesday, including the “Dream BIG for Arkansas” legislative package.
The initiative, which included five bills presented by the Women’s Legislative Caucus, involves legislation reform in education, juvenile justice, economic development, day care and health care,
The bills signed into law include:
- SB150 - An act to amend the Telecommunications Regulatory Reform Act of 2013; to provide additional access to Federal Communications Commission-defined broadband service; to declare an emergency; and for other purposes.
- SB151 – An act concerning the pursuit of a National Cancer Institute-designated Cancer Center at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences; to create the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences National Cancer Institute Designation Trust Fund; and for other purposes.
- SB152 – An act to improve outcomes for youth and families through the transformation of the juvenile justice system; and to reform the juvenile justice system to utilize validated risk assessment tools, create a plan for diversion options to maximize the benefits for juvenile offenders, and develop a plan for the reinvestment of funds into community-based services.
- SB153 – An act concerning school-level improvement plans and the Right to Read Act; to require that a public school include in its annual school-level improvement plan a literacy plan; to require that the curriculum, professional development, and graduate studies recommendations for a public school district and open-enrollment public charter school be in accordance with the science of reading; to require that the Department of Education create an approved list of curriculum programs that are supported by the science of reading; and for other purposes.
- HB1225 – An act to encourage child care facility entrepreneurship in Arkansas; concerning the duties of the Division of Child Care and Early Childhood Education within the Department of Human Services; and for other purposes.
