Felix grand slam powers Arkansas State past UCA

A-State pushed its advantage to 2-1 in the top of the fourth when Will Zimmerman hit a leadoff double down to the left field line then stole for third before Kyle MacDonald lined out to center field for a sacrifice fly to score Zimmerman. Drew Tipton reached on an HBP in the first inning then advanced to second on a wild pitch before Will Zimmerman was grounded by the short stop but not before Tipton advanced to third. Alex Howard struck out swinging, but Tipton came home on a throw to first giving the Red Wolves 1-0 advantage over the Bears.