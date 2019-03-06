Hello, Sunshine! Roundabout roundtable

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Wednesday, March 6.
Weather Headlines
We begin Wednesday with clear skies and temperatures in the teens and 20s.
Some frost developed overnight under calm conditions.
Dry and cold weather will continue today.
Winds are calm with high pressure overhead.
Sunshine will greet you at the door with afternoon highs only in the low 40s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
Making News
An ArDOT plan to place a roundabout in Marmaduke drew mixed reactions from those who live and drive there.
A man is in custody following the fatal shooting of an Osceola woman.
More than four-dozen people suspected of various violent crimes decided to “press their luck” and lost, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
A bill before the Arkansas legislature could bring Bible study in public schools that do not offer it.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
