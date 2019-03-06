2019 Izard County squad shares connection to 2008 state champions

BROCKWELL, AR (KAIT) - Izard County is in the 1A state finals for the 2nd straight season. The 2019 squad is linked to the last Cougars team to win it all. Current head coach Kyle McCandlis played in 2008 as ICC beat Nevada.
Kyle’s assistant is David Harmon, he was head coach 11 years ago in Hot Springs. Fitting that the Cougars and Blue Jays will meet Friday night.
“It’s extra special to me to have Coach Harmon on the sideline with me,” McCandlis said. “Even Tim Massey, my other assistant, Chase Massey was his son who played side by side with me on the state finals team. So it’s so special, I’m really excited. 7:45 is primetime for us on Friday, hey we’re ready to put on a show.”
Izard County faces Nevada Friday at 7:45pm at Bank OZK Arena. The 1A State Championship will be televised on AETN.
