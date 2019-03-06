Man arrested in connection to West Memphis Walmart shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a West Memphis Walmart.
Jimmy Do was taken into custody Tuesday night at a West Memphis hotel.
Do is accused of shooting a man in the leg inside the Walmart back in January.
According to the victim, he and the suspect encountered each other in the electronic section of the store.
Do removed a handgun from his waistband, officials said, and fired at least two rounds at the victim.
Police said the shooting was not a random act of violence, and it appears Do and the victim knew each other and may have had a prior conflict.
Do is charged with first degree battery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.