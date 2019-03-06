Man sentenced in manslaughter case

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - A Greene County man was given 96 months’ probation last month after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of another man, according to court records.
Frank Daniel Prejean of Beech Grove appeared in circuit court Feb. 25 in the case.
Prejean was arrested by Paragould police in March 2018 on suspicion of first-degree murder and second-degree battery.
At the time, police said Prejean was accused of stabbing Hunter Prejean during an argument. A witness told police that Frank Prejean struck the victim several times with a cane, stabbed him and then struck a female family member in the head with the cane also.
As part of the plea agreement, Prejean was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay court costs and fees. He was also given 12 months in the county jail on a third-degree battery charge, with credit for 336 days already served.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.