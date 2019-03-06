Osceola residents concerned about Mississippi River

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) -Osceola residents said Tuesday they're concerned as the Mississippi River continues to remain well above flood stage.
According to a report from CNN affiliate WREG, the river currently sits at 40.3 feet, well above the National Weather Service’s 28 feet flood stage mark.
The river even swallowed up a road and residents said they’ve never seen the river this high.
“It’s amazing. I’ve been around 52 years, and I’ve never seen it this high,” resident Derrick Yankaway said. “I come out here really to do some fishing, but I won’t be able to enjoy it because it’s too high.”
Another resident who has lived in the area his entire life said its common for the river to rise, but not like this.
“I hope it goes down before the snow and all starts melting up north,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.