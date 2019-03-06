Police: Man allegedly tries to get over $1,100 that’s not his

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -A man appeared in court on a case of forgery that happened last year.
According to a probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 24, 2018, Jonesboro officers received a call from a bank teller at First Community Bank on Southwest Drive.
Court documents stated bank employee Carla Flemon said a man by the name of Rickie Nash attempted to cash a check made out to him for $1,177.02 from Park Construction.
Flemon said she asked Nash for identification and he handed her a Mississippi ID card.
The report said she then told Nash she was going to need to speak with someone from Park Construction, became nervous and left the bank, leaving both the check and his ID card behind.
Flemon said she called Park Construction and they confirmed they did not write a check to Nash.
She then notified the Jonesboro Police Department.
Rickie Nash was extradited from Shelby County this week and appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler on March 6 in Craighead County District Court.
He is being charged with second degree forgery and his bond was set at $25,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.