Police: Names released in Osceola shooting

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT) - A woman is dead, and another person has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Osceola Police Department responded to a shooting on the 200-block of Wingfield on March 5.
When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, Shenekia Carter, who said her husband, Antonio Carter, shot her.
The victim passed away at the South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center, only minutes after being transported by ambulance.
Antonio Carter was found and taken into custody.
When searched, officers discovered cocaine and a firearm on him, police said.
He appeared in Osceola District Court on March 6.
In addition to first-degree murder, Antonio Carter was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of firearm and drugs.
His bond was set at $250,000 and his next court appearance is on March 21.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.