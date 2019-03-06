Bill would change disciplinary policies in Arkansas schools

LITTLE ROCK. AR (KAIT) -A newly proposed bill deals with student attendance and discipline policies surrounding public schools.
The bill claims that if the school expels the student for behavioral or other issues, the law would require the school to continue to offer education on a case by case basis.
The school district must also annually review its discipline policy.
Rep. Stephen Meeks (R-Greenbrier), said the bill also provides training for teachers and better prepare them should a discipline issue occur in the classroom.
“What we don’t want to happen is if a student is expelled, we don’t want them to be forgotten or their education to fall behind because that only exasperates the problem,” Meeks said.
Meeks said the ultimate goal of the bill is to help students succeed at life.
