Rain Returns Thursday Night

The cold air is about done for now as we start our warming trend tomorrow. Tonight will be cold though with overnight lows dropping down to the upper 20s under mostly sunny skies. Highs on Thursday reach the mid-40s thanks to cloud cover and breezy southerly winds. Showers will begin to develop late in the afternoon and evening hours and really rise overnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible on Friday but severe weather isn’t expected. We’ll be in the mid to upper 50s on Friday. 60s return on Saturday but with the warm-up comes the chance of thunderstorms with some being strong to severe. 3 days out, storms look to roll through during the early afternoon. This timing could change. Strong southerly winds will bring in warm and unstable air but the advancement of that air and the timing of the storms will determine if we see rain, strong storms, a low severe threat, or a higher severe threat. Stay with us through Saturday for the latest forecast as timing and severe weather ingredients get worked out.