Report: Newport leads Arkansas in divorce rate

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Couples have dozens of reasons for saying “I do.”
And just as many, if not more, to say “I don’t.”
Divorces happen everyday all across the country. But, according to a new report from 24/7 Wall Street, they tend to happen in some places more than others.
Here in Arkansas, the divorced population in Newport leads the state.
Using the U.S Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the research found that 24.1 percent of the Jackson County town’s population is divorced.
Married couples make up 28.7 percent of the town’s population, according to the census data. While 32.9 percent identify as having never been married.
In Missouri, Dexter leads the state with 21 percent of the population being divorced. But nearly half the town (43.5 percent) is married, while 19.8 percent say they have never been married.
The town with the highest divorce rate? Truth or Consequences, NM.
North Dakota had the lowest rate with just 13.3 percent of the Devils Lake population identifying as divorced.
