Residents tired of trains stopping at crossing

PEACH ORCHARD, AR (KAIT) - One Region 8 city is voicing concerns after trains continue to stop at a railroad crossing, causing issues for residents.
The issue is in Clay County’s Peach Orchard at the railroad crossing on Highway 280 west, near the town’s post office.
Resident Linda Gilland said trains stop on the track at the crossing all the time and stay there for at least 30 minutes.
“Right now I’ve got to go to the doctor," Gilland said. "It surprises me that there ain’t one on the railroad track.”
Railroad Crossing Coordinator for the Arkansas Department of Transportation Steve Weston said his most recent complaint was from last week.
The compliant said a train was stopped at the crossing for several hours at night, keeping residents awake because of the bells that sound when a train is on the track near a crossing.
Residents said the trains are becoming a serious inconvenience.
“It needs to be where we can get across it if it’s an emergency,” said Gilland.
Weston did mention the state has no control over moving trains.
Union Pacific said they couldn’t find any record where this issue was reported in their system and don’t have a new schedule for trains in that area.
They did state they never want crossings blocked and if anyone has issues with this to call their communication line available 24 hours a day at 888-877-7267.
