Small Business Revolution Main Street coming soon to Searcy

SEARCY, AR (KAIT) - An Arkansas town in White County is preparing for Small Business Revolution and the boost it will bring.
The city of Searcy won $500,000 for a small business makeover and city officials and local businesses are excited about the opportunity.
Six small businesses will be featured on a television show that streams on Hulu called Small Business Revolution, which will air this fall.
Initially, there were 12,000 applicants, which were then narrowed down.
Business Owner of Think Idea Studio in Searcy, Mat Faulkner, said this was a big win for the entire state of Arkansas.
“The entire community got engaged and then we found ourselves in the top 10, the top 6, and pulled out the win.”
Faulkner said the next step will be to learn which businesses will be featured.
“We had about 215 businesses who applied to be on the show," Faulkner said. "The producers are currently working on narrowing that down to the top 30.
Faulkner said the producers are going to come and interview the top 30 next week and they will narrow that down to the top 12 which will be filmed live.
As for the remaining six businesses that don’t make the cut, Faulkner started a Revolution Fund that he said could help them out.
Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne donated $1,000 to the fund and said the entire town will benefit from the economic boost.
“And what we have decided to do is, some private citizens are going to contribute to the Revolution fund," Osborne said. “And try to help out the six businesses that were in the top 12 that didn’t get selected.”
Faulkner said they are thankful for the love and support from across the state and the entire nation.
“Without the support of Arkansas, our friends and family from all over the place we wouldn’t have had this success,” Faulkner said.
Both Mayor Osborne and Faulkner said they are very excited about what this small business makeover will do for the city.
Faulkner said the top six businesses will be announced on March 22 and are expecting a large crowd during their watch party.
