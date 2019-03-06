State requires pesticide, metal testing in medical marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KATV) - Arkansas is requiring facilities to test medical marijuana for pesticides, THC and CBD levels, and traces of heavy metal.
“We’re just making sure that patients are receiving a product that’s not going to make them sick,” Brandon Thornton, co-owner of Steep Hill Arkansas, told Little Rock television station KATV.
Steep Hill Arkansas tests the products.
Connie Melton, Director of Licensing and Regulation at Arkansas Department of Health, said that testing the products ensure standards are met in the state.
“Without these tests, one wouldn’t know what’s being ingested,” Melton told KATV.
Marijuana is still federally illegal so individual states must meet their set requirements.
Thornton said Arkansas adopted many of its regulations from the state of Oregon.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.