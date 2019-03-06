Students growing from Boys II Men one tie at a time

Students growing from Boys II Men one tie at a time
The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 6, 2019 at 8:17 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 8:17 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) - Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference in a life.

Take tying a tie, for example.

The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)
The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)

It seems like such an easy task. One that is often taught by a father to his son.

But not every boy has a dad to teach him this basic skill.

That’s where Blytheville Elementary School’s Boys II Men steps in.

The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)
The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)

Eddie Hobbs, Steven Savage, and Cashmere Sharpe stepped up Wednesday and stepped into Blytheville Elementary School to teach the youngsters how to tie a tie.

The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)
The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)

In addition to hands-on help from the three men, each boy received a tie of their own.

The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)
The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary School met Wednesday with three leaders who taught them how to tie a tie. (Source: Facebook)

The Boys II Men group, according to a social media post by the school, meets regularly to learn “character building life lessons that will help them grow into young adults.”

The school implemented the mentoring program earlier this year to teach social and life skills, as well as build respect for others and themselves.

The Boyz II Men group at Blytheville Elementary met today with three leaders who modeled how to tie a tie. Every boy...

Posted by Blytheville Elementary on Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.