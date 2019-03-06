Students step into the field of robotics

Competiton promotes science, technology, engineering and math

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 6, 2019 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 11:45 AM

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -Students from all over the world are competing in the 2019 Arkansas Rock City Regional FIRST Robotics Competition.

As many as 1,500 students, including 600 from Arkansas, will compete against students from Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, Brazil, Germany and Mexico.

Competition promotes STEM education and careers ((Source: Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas via Rob Roedel))

The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas have partnered with Arkansas FIRST, a non-profit organization, to provide students with access to competitive robotics education programs.

Rob Roedel, corporate communications director, said the competition promotes STEM education and careers.

“We are dedicated to working to improve educational opportunities for the youth of Arkansas,” Roedel said.“The Arkansas FIRST Robotics program provides very sophisticated STEM-based learning opportunities. The level of work that the students devote to this program is phenomenal, but the skills that they acquire are even greater.”

Meredith Novak, president of Arkansas FIRST, said the robotics program has grown over the past year.

“The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas have helped to enhance the Arkansas FIRST program throughout the state,” Novak said. “Our competition is one of the most sophisticated in the nation. The program features strict rules, limited resources and time limits with teams of 25 students or more being challenged.”

The Arkansas teams are from Arkadelphia, Barton, Batesville, Bentonville, Boonville, Dewitt, Cabot, Clarendon, Crossett, Fayetteville, Forrest City, Hamburg, Heber Springs, Helena, Hope, Kirby, Lake Village, Little Rock, Marianna, Marion, Marvell, Mayflower, Mountain Home (2), Mount Vernon, Mulberry, North Little Rock, Osceola, Pangburn, Pine Bluff, Pleasant Plains, Rogers, Searcy, Springdale, Texarkana, Viola and West Memphis.

The competition will run March 6-9 at the Barton Coliseum in Little Rock.

For more information about this event call the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas at 501-570-2296 or click here.

