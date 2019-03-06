Two cases of forgery at the same bank

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Not one, but two separate cases of forgery popped up in the Jonesboro area.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police were sent to Regions Bank on East Highland Drive March 4.
Responding officers spoke to Megan R. Cox of Nashville, Tenn., who had presented a check drawn on a US Bank account out of Nashville.
The check was made out to her for $200.
Court documents noted Cox was in possession of a second check drawn on the same account, but made out to Target.
US Bank was contacted and confirmed both checks were forged.
Cox was then taken into custody.
However, Jonesboro officers weren’t finished.
A second report said they returned to Regions Bank the next day about another possible forgery case.
A probable cause affidavit said this time, Donta T. Carter of Jonesboro was attempting to cash a fraudulent check for $1,750.
The check was written from a company out of Florida on an account that had been closed several years ago.
Carter was taken into custody on suspicion of forgery in the second degree.
His bond was set at $25,000.
Cox is also being charged with forgery in the second degree and her bond was set at $15,000.
Both will appear in court next on April 19 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.