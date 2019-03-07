Abbey Road closure as Walnut Ridge City Council discusses building demolition

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) - The city of Walnut Ridge will hold a special council meeting on March 7 to discuss building on the northeast corner of Abbey Road and Elm Street.
Demolition of the Rogers, Mullen, and Steele Building had been discussed by the city council in February.
Meanwhile, according to a Facebook post by the city, Abbey Road is closed to vehicle traffic until further notice.
Fire Chief & Building Inspector Frank Owens announced his plans to close the section of SW 2nd St. (Abbey Road) between West Main and West Elm Streets.
Pedestrian traffic will be allowed on the west side of Abbey Road.
When the council discussed the building in February, no action was taken at that time, but they did vote to block off parking near the building for safety reasons.
Letters were sent to the property owners, giving them 10 days to let the city know what their plans were for the building.
The meeting on Thursday will consider whether measures should be taken with the situation, as deemed necessary by the city attorney.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.