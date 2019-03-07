Arkansas Supreme Court reverses murder conviction

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - The state’s highest court on Thursday reversed and remanded the conviction of a Jonesboro woman on a first-degree murder charge, saying the woman’s right to a public trial was violated.
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the case involving Tonisha Mitchell must have a new trial.
Mitchell was convicted in 2017 on the murder charge and sentenced to life in prison in connection with the death of Nelson McCullough.
According to police, McCullough was found dead at a home on West Monroe in Jonesboro on Memorial Day weekend in May 2015.
In the appeal, Mitchell asked the court to look at several factors on the trial.
“She raises the following points on appeal: (1) the trial court violated her fundamental right to a public trial by closing the courtroom to the public during the testimony of State’s witness Vikkesha Menifee; (2) the trial court erred in denying trial counsel’s motion to withdraw and her motion to change attorneys and (3) the trial court erred in denying her motion for new trial based on jurors seeing her escorted into the courtroom by bailiffs while she was bound by arm restraints just prior to jury selection. We find merit in her first point, and we therefore reverse and remand for a new trial,” Justice Robin F. Wynne wrote in the five-page ruling.
According to a transcript in the opinion, both prosecutors and defense attorneys discussed whether Menifee should testify and whether or not there were attempts to intimidate her in her testimony.
“Well, the Court has to weigh the rights of the public with possible harm and I don’t see any harm in the excluding of the public for this phase of the trial only in light of what thus far is unsubstantiated claim of possible bodily harm in the offing of the witness and over the objection, I’m going to permit the courtroom to be closed and requesting it be closed for the testimony of this particular witness as to all family members on both sides,” the trial judge said.
The opinion noted that Menifee testified in the case about the events leading up to the murder.
However, Wynne wrote there was no testimony “regarding the alleged intimidation efforts that were the bases for the closure of the courtroom.”
The opinion also cited the 6th Amendment to the United States Constitution as well as Article 2, Section 10 of the Arkansas Constitution, guaranteeing a right to a speedy and public trial."
Justice Wynne said the case was clear.
“On this record, we hold that appellant’s constitutional right to a public trial was violated. Our analysis does not require a demonstration of actual prejudice, as both this court and the Supreme Court of the United States have held that a showing of prejudice is not necessary when an appellant’s right to a public trial has been violated,” Wynne wrote. “Consequently, we reverse and remand for a new trial. We do not address the remaining two points on appeal because they are not likely to arise on retrial.”
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.