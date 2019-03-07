Charlotte Russe closing all stores, liquidating

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - Say au revoir to Charlotte Russe.
The retail clothing chain store announced it will close all of its stores, including the one at The Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro, and begin liquidation.
The move comes after the retailer filed for bankruptcy in early February. At that time it said it would close 94 stores. The chain also announced it was for sale, and said if it did not find a buyer it would liquidate, according to a USA Today report.
Liquidation sales are expected to begin Thursday, March 7.
