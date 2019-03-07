Child hurt after truck plows into home, pins her against wall

OSCEOLA, AR (KAIT/WREG) - A man is facing charges after a truck went through a Mississippi County home while a family was sleeping inside.
As our CNN content partner WREG reports, Cary Enmon was laying in bed on Friday night when a pickup truck crashed through his home off of West County Road 860 outside of Osceola.
Enmon has black eyes, a broken nose, multiple bruises, and his head is heavily bandaged.
His six-year-old daughter Faith had not been feeling well on Friday night and had asked her dad to lay down with her.
“I went and laid in bed with her. I fell asleep. All I remember is waking up, being under the truck, looking over at her being pinned up between the tire and the wall," Enmon told WREG.
Enmon’s wife, Patches Enmon, and their other daughter were sleeping just feet away.
Patches Enmon said that she saw Dylan Bryeans behind the wheel.
Faith and her father were able to get out of the truck.
Faith suffered cuts, bruises, and lost hearing in one ear, along with the crash causing her eyes to cross.
The Mississippi County Sheriff said Bryeans was found hours later walking in a nearby community.
He is charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
