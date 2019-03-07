Community members frustrated by proposed millage increase

O’KEAN, AR (KAIT) - A proposed millage increase has been met with some resistance, but not for the typical reason.
This opposition has more to do with location than money.
Mayor Donna Robertson is speaking up for the people of O'Kean.
"There's numerous of them that have complained about it," Robertson said.
It's a small town that was part of the Delaplaine School District, until it was taken in by Greene County Tech years ago.
Even so, many of their kids school choice out to other districts.
"Ninety-nine percent of our kids do," Robertson said. "I don't know anybody that goes to Greene County Tech."
And O'Kean is not the only small town in the same situation.
"Peach Orchard kids go to Corning," Robertson said. "Delaplaine goes to Walnut Ridge or Hoxie."
But what has them all up in arms is a school millage increase for GCT on the ballot for March 12th.
"It's always tough to pass a millage," GCT Superintendent Gene Weeks said. "And it's our job to sell that millage to our voters, hopefully we've given them a good reason to vote for it."
The reason includes extra resource officers, hardened classrooms to serve as storm shelters, and upgrades to sports facilities.
They are improvements that many kids in O'Kean will never take advantage of and money their schools will never see.
"They're not getting the reward to support our children that go there," Robertson said.
Robertson and Weeks may disagree on a solution.
"What we would really like is to redraw the school districts," Robertson said.
"We want to honor what the state did," Weeks said. "They moved them in and they're just like any of the other small communities that have joined us and we want to support them."
But they can both agree on one thing.
"I just want the people to know that they have a say in this millage and it affects their pay," Robertson said.
Early voting for the millage began March 5, and the election day is March 12.
