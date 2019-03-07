Desi Sills has 11 pts as Razorbacks rout Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt appeared ready to end their painful skid as they opened the game with a 12-2 run and led 15-5 on a 3-pointer by Maxwell Evans with 13:17 left. Then the Commodores didn’t hit another field goal the rest of the first half, missing their last 16 shots. Their first made field goal in the second half was a goaltending call on a jumper by Simisola Shittu with 15:42 to go before Aaron Nesmith finally scored on a layup with 12:49 left.