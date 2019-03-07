D.O. Day celebrated at Arkansas State University

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -Medical students at Arkansas State University put down their books on Wednesday to participate in D.O. Day.
This event focuses on the pivotal role osteopathic medicine plays in the health care system.
A number of guest speakers talked to them about issues involving rural health and economic social conditions within their chosen field.
The medical program can be a challenging one, especially on students during those first years in school. Assistant Dean of Clinical Education Amanda Deel said the event’s purpose was to keep students motivated in the goals their striving to achieve.
“That you’re here for a reason,” Deel said. “And that reason that you came into medicine can continue to drive you. That you continue to build that passion and don’t get so terribly bogged down in the books and the reading that you forget about that passion you had before.”
NYITCOM’S mission at A-State is to develop physicians to practice in the undeserved areas of Arkansas and the Delta.
Some of the keynote speakers were Community Health Centers of Arkansas C-E-O Lashannon Spencer, faculty member Dr. Steve Pu and Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd..
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.