Dog friendly college campus opens dog park

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - A newly opened dog park has college staff, faculty and students excited about the new addition.
The dog park opened at the Lyon College campus in Batesville called “Schram Memorial Bark Park”, named after the late Emeritus Professor of Biology, Dr. Mark Schram.
The "leash cutting ceremony” and name unveiling was held March 1.
Located in a centralized area on campus, faculty said it’s the only dog-friendly campus in the state.
Activities Director at Lyon College, Unswella Ankton said it’s a great place for staff, faculty and students to socialize and bring their pets to exercise and play together.
“Being a pet-friendly campus in general will bring in students who need that piece of home to be successful here," Ankton said. "And we certainly encourage that, but the dog park is just one of those added elements to it.”
