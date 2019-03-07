Former summer camp director’s child porn conviction vacated by judge

WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT/KATV) - A possession of child pornography conviction against a former Christian summer camp director was vacated earlier this week by a judge, according to a report from Little Rock television station KATV.
Robert Powell, who was an employee at Camp Wyldewood in Searcy, was sentenced in February on the case.
However, new developments in the case led to the two counts of possession of child pornography being vacated.
“The conviction was vacated Monday after a victim found text messages indicating that she was not legally a child when explicit photos of her were taken, according to a White County Circuit Court filing. Arkansas law defines a child as 'any person under seventeen years of age,” KATV reported. “The girl testified ‘to the best of her knowledge’ that she was 16 when the photos were taken but the text messages indicate she was 17, the court filing says."
Powell was also convicted on one count of video voyeurism and admitted to hiding a camera in a woman’s cabin, according to KATV.
He was sentenced to three years in prison on the video voyeurism charge and that conviction is still in effect.
