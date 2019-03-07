Independence Co. Library hosts food drive; fees waived

BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) - An area library is working to collect food items to help combat hunger.
The food drive is going on through the entire month of March at the Independence County Library in Batesville.
All food items collected go toward Batesville Help and Hope, a charity that feeds and clothe those in need.
The current items needed are canned chicken, canned tuna, and canned fruit, but the library welcomes any non-perishable food item.
The director at the Independence County Library, Vanessa Adams, said the library has had a big turnout so far and they are offering an incentive if you have fines or late fees.
If you bring a can or something non-perishable, they will take off 50 cents from the fine or will accept donations from anyone.
“There are a lot of people here who are food insecure in Independence County and Help and Hope helps them," Adams said. "It’s important that we get the word out and it’s good for the library too.”
The food drive will continue until March 31.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.